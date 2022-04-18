KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. ran a blazing fast 4.31 forty-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February. It’s that kind of speed that made Jones special in his two years at Tennessee.

After transferring from USC in 2020, Jones was a big part of the Vols’ explosive offense in 2021. He finished with 807 yards receiving with seven touchdowns, but special teams is where Jones is truly special.

He’s the reigning Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, an honor he shared with Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compares Jones to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

“He’s fearless with the ball in his hands after the catch and as a kick returner,” said Zierlein. “Jones has a chance to ride his special teams versatility into a specialist spot on a roster.”

Charlie Campbell from Walter Football has Jones rated as the 104th best prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his latest mock draft Campbell has Jones being selected by the Washington Commanders in the 4th round (No. 113 overall.