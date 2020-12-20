NHL tentatively agrees on regular season for 2020-21

A look at the upcoming season’s divisions for the NHL. (NHL Facebook account)

(AP/WATE) — The 2020-21 NHL regular season is now less than a month away.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the NHL has tentatively agreed to a regular season that will be limited to divisional play only. The AP is reporting that it is unclear if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country due to health protocols.

The adjustments are being made due to COVID-19.

The NHL also made an announcement on Facebook, saying the season will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

The Nashville Predators are part of the Central Division.