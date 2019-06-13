NHRA rolls into East Tennessee for Thunder Valley Nationals
Bristol, TN. (WATE) - The 19th annual Thunder Valley Nationals returns to Bristol Dragway this weekend for the next stop of the NHRA season long schedule. West Tennessee native Clay Millican (born and raised in Drummonds) won his first career event at Bristol in 2017. Before the Top Fuel driver races for another victory in his home state, he stopped by WATE to chat about the weekend with Marc Whiteman.
