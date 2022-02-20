COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WATE)- No. 12 Tennessee suffered its fourth straight loss on the road following a gusty performance against the top-ranked team in the country and with the absence of the team’s do-it-all player on the court.

Tamari Key ended with a double-double of 10 points and 10 blocks, making her the program’s second all-time leading shot-blocker behind Candace Parker. Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker turned double-digit nights. Burrell led ted the team with 14 points while Walker added 11.

National Player of the Year prospect Aliyah Boston ended with 16 points and 12 rebounds, good for her 19th straight double-double performance.

South Carolina opened the scoring with a pair of layups on a 4-0 run, but Alexus Dye put Tennessee on the board with a jumper followed by a layup from Walker to tie the game at 4 with 5:55 left in the first quarter. Both teams exchanged buckets when Burrell drained a shot from long to give Tennessee the lead, 9-6. South Carolina’s Brea Beal went inside for two but Burrell answered with a jump shot to extend the Lady Vol’s lead, 11-8. That would be the only time UT would be out in front. Zia Cooke drained a three-point shot to give the Gamecocks a 13-11 advantage with one minute left in the first quarter. Brooklyn Miles fearlessly drove in the lane for the layup and the foul, missing her extra shot to tie at 13 all. But the Gamecocks answered with a 4-0 run to give them a 17-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

Cooke opened the scoring in the second quarter with a three to give South Carolina a 7-point lead. Burrell cut the deficit to five with a layup. The teams exchanged buckets until USC scored seven straight points to take a 30-19 lead with 4:30 left until the break.

Tennessee’s defense held the Gamecocks scoreless from the field in the stretch, but could not capitalize offensively. Tennessee scored four points in one possession after Tamari Key went inside and drew a foul. Key missed the free throw but Alexus Dye fought for the offensive rebound. Victaria Sexton was called for a foul sending Snoop to the line for two, to dwindle down Tennessee’s deficit to seven points. But both teams went cold shooting, ended by two made free throws by USC to give South Carolina a ten-point lead at the break, 32-23.

Cooke opened the scoring once again with a three-point shot to put USC up, 35-23. Tess Darby answered with a layup to spark a 7-0 Tennessee run to pull UT back within five. The Gamecocks scored six straight points to put USC up by 11 with 6:49 left in the third. Walker and Burrell field a 6-3 run for the Big Orange to put Tennessee back within 8 points. Both teams scored on every possession until the 2:46 mark, but USC closed out the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 57-40 lead into the final quarter.

Tennessee outscored USC 13-10 in the fourth quarter but could not pull off the comeback upset, falling to USC 67-53.

South Carolina and Tennessee are two of the top teams in the nation in rebounding, but the Lady Vols lost the battle on the boards in this contest, out-rebounded 59-38. Tennessee was also outworked inside, out-scored in the paint 38-30.

Up Next: The Lady Vols return to Knoxville to host Mississippi State on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 P.M.