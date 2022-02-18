KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It did not take long for the pink, “Daddy” ballcap to make its season debut at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The 16th ranked Vols homered four times to blow past Georgia Southern 9-0 in front of a record-setting crowd in its season opener.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the middle of the fourth inning. Trey Lipscomb sent the ball clear over the left-field for a two-run homer to give the Vols a 2-0 lead.

RHP true freshman Chase Burns got the nod on the mound and stranded two runners after the top of the fifth inning to keep the Eagles scoreless. At the bottom of the fifth, Seth Stephenson hit a two-run shot off of the revamped porches. His first hit in orange and white was a big one to give the Vols a 4-0 lead.

The hot bats never fizzled for Tennessee. Jorel Ortega earned his first daddy hat honor of the season after smashing the ball over the left-center field for a three-run homer to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Pinch hitter Christian Scott contributed to the scoring. Scott recorded his first home run in his Tennessee career after going yard in the bottom of the seventh to extend the Vols’ lead to 8-0.

Tennessee added to its lead one last time after Scott worked a walk with the bases loaded to widen the Vols’ lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the eighth.

RHP Chase Burns earned his first college career start on the mound and picked up his first win. The true freshmen threw 70 pitches, recorded five strikeouts, only allowed two hits and just one walk through five scoreless innings of work.

Camden Sewell, whose status was uncertain heading into Friday, took over for Burns on the mound in the top of the sixth. The senior RHP threw two scoreless innings, striking out two of the six batters he faced and did not give up a hit or a walk.

Kirby Connell pitched the final two innings, closing out the day on the mound for the Vols. Connell threw 24 pitches through two scoreless innings, only giving up one hit.

Up Next: Tennessee takes on Georgia Southern on Saturday in Game Two of the Opening Series. Saturday’s game is expected to be a sellout. The first pitch is set for 1 P.M.