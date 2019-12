CINCINNATI, OH. (WATE) – No. 21 Tennessee lost its second consecutive game with a 78-66 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The loss gives the Vols back-to-back losses for the first time since Jan. 2, 2018, when Tennessee fell to Bruce Pearl and Auburn at home.

Fulkerson: 14p

Bowden: 13p

Turner: 12p

Pons: 11p — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 19, 2019

Tennessee (7-3) shot 45-percent from the field but the Bearcats had that percentage beat, making 31 of their 55 shots (56-percent).

The Vols will host Jacksonville State on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.