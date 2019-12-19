No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 1 Stanford 78-51

PALO ALTO, Cali. (WATE) – The No. 23 Tennessee Women’s Basketball team fell to No. 1 Stanford 78-51 on Wednesday night.

Tennessee got off to a slow start, trailing the Cardinal by eight points at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Vols responded by holding Stanford to 14 points in the second quarter.

But Stanford would go on to shoot 42-percent from the field while the Lady Vols made just 20 of their 72 attempts, or 27.8-percent.

The No. 23 Lady Vols fell to No. 1 Stanford 78-51. Tennessee will visit Portland State Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.#LadyVols scoring leaders

Rennia Davis: 14p

Jordan Horston: 9p

Rae Burrell: 7p — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 19, 2019

Tennessee (8-2) will visit Portland State (6-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.