No. 23 Lady Vols fall to No. 3 UConn 60-45

STORRS, CT. (WATE) – The No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball team led by three points at halftime before No. 3 UConn stepped on the gas to run away with a 60-45 win on Thursday.

The Huskies outscored the Lady Vols 32-14 in the second half to earn their first win over Tennessee since 2004. UConn leads the all-time series 14-9. The two programs, who became fierce rivals in the 1990s, met for the first time since 2007.

Tennessee jumped out to an impressive start on the road, leading for all but 18 seconds in the first quarter. Rennia Davis, who has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, led the Lady Vols with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jazmine Massengill added 11 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

But Tennessee’s turnovers became a problem. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 27 times compared to UConn’s 11. The Huskies scored 15 points off Tennessee’s mistakes.

Crystal Dangerfield, a Murfreesboro, Tenn. native, led UConn with 14 points. Aubrey Griffin added 13 while Olivia Nelson-Ododa chipped in 10.

Tennessee (15-4, 5-1 SEC) will host LSU Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.