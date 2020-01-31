No. 22 Lady Vols hold off Vanderbilt 78-69 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No. 22 Tennessee held off Vanderbilt 78-69 on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium.

SEC Player of the Week Rennia Davis scored six points in the first half before piling up 16 in the second to finish with a game-high 22. The junior guard, who has now scored in double figures in 19 consecutive games, also had a game-high seven rebounds.

Jazmine Massengill chipped in 14 points while Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell each added 11.

With the win, the Lady Vols lead the all-time series 73-10 and have won 11 of the past 12 games against the in-state rival.

Tennessee will visit No. 1 South Carolina on Feb. 2. at 1 p.m. ET before hosting No. 9 Mississippi State on Feb. 6.