No. 23 Lady Vols improve to 5-0 with 73-46 win over Stetson

No. 23 Tennessee never trailed in a 73-46 win over Stetson on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols, who moved to 5-0 with the win, shot 43-percent from the field to go with 19 assists in the game.

Tennessee leading scorer Rennia Davis continued her hot start to the season, scoring a team-high 15 points. Jordan Horston scored 11 points in the first quarter alone before finishing with 14 and seven assists. Jazmine Massengill had 12 points, Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11 while Rae Burrell totaled 10 with 11 rebounds.

The Lady Vols’ 6-game homestand continues on Nov. 26 when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m.