No. 24 Lady Vols run past Florida 78-50

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WATE) – Tennessee’s dominance over Florida in women’s basketball continued on Thursday as the No. 24 Lady Vols ran past the Gators 78-50.

Tennessee is now 53-4 all-time against Florida, winning five straight and 16 of the past 17 games.

Rennia Davis, who grew up a little over an hour away from Gainesville in Jacksonville, scored a game-high 18 points. The Junior guard has now scored double figures in 15 consecutive games and has hit 10 or more points in 15 of 16 games this season and in 29 of her past 30.

Rae Burrell was the only other Lady Vol in double figures, coming off the bench to score 11 points.

Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) hosts Alabama Monday at 7 p.m. ET before traveling to No. 4 UConn on Jan. 23.