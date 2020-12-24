No. 8 Tennessee men’s basketball improves to 6-0 on the season after defeating USC Upstate 80-60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Volunteers are off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad after improving to 6-0 on the season.

The Vols started off rocky, turning the ball over four times in the first six minutes. The Spartans held an early 7-6 lead over the Vols four minutes into first-half play, but that would be the only time Upstate lead.

A three from Victor Bailey Jr. sparked a 10-0 run for the Vols to put them up 16-7. However, good three point shooting from the Spartans kept them in contention, dwindling Tennessee’s double-digit lead to 7 by the half 33-26.

The team’s exchanged buckets out of the second half, but Tennessee maintained a comfortable advantage. A three-pointer from Bailey Jr. with 3 minutes left in play gave the Vols a 21 point lead before walking away with 80-60 win.

Bailey Jr. lead the team in scoring for the second straight game putting up 18 points.

John Fulkerson and Josiah Jordan-James ended the night in double-digits. Fulky added 10 points and 6 rebounds while James had a team-high 8 rebounds and 11 points.

Every player in orange and white that saw the court contributed in scoring, showing the depth of this team.

The went 28-50 from the field and 5-16 from three-point range, knocking down 82.6% of their shots from the charity stripe.

They sit pretty heading into the break with a perfect record. After the holiday the Vols open SEC play with a road game against Mizzou on December 30. Then, the team opens conference play at home against Alabama on January 2.

