Nora Lynn Finch, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee

Nora Lynn Finch spent most of her career at NC State for more than 30 years. Finch is no doubt a trailblazer. For most of the 80s, she served as the inaugural chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

Finch was the first female assistant athletic director for the ACC. She describes her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as honored and emotional.

“If you were to look at the whole nation and say, ‘Okay, who would you like to be your classmates,” I don’t think I could pick a better class,” she said.