Oak Ridge alum Tee Higgins declares for 2020 NFL Draft

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Tee Higgins reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Charlotte, in Clemson, S.C. Higgins was selected to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Oak Ridge alum turned Clemson Tiger Tee Higgins has decided to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.



In a statement posted on Higgins twitter account, he said:



“It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family. Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that. So it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.”

— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 15, 2020

Higgins leaves Clemson with 27 receiving touchdowns, tying DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most in school history.

In his junior season Higgins had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Tigers en route to the team’s run to a National Title game appearance.



Several NFL Mock Drafts have Higgins going in the late first round including CBS (30th overall) and Draftwire (19th overall). Other receivers projected as first-round draft picks include Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III of Alabama and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.



The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada this April.







