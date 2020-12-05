Oak Ridge finishes season 11-4 as the 5A state runner-up

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Wildcats ended an incredible run this season in a tough loss at Tucker Stadium, as they fell to Summit in their first state championship appearance since 2005.

Summit knotted an early lead, scoring three touchdowns in the first half before Oak Ridge started to rally in the second quarter.

Division I caliber quarterback Destin Wade showed why he is getting looks from programs like Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M and Penn State–to name a few.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback ended the night completing 7 of 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown; averaging 19 yards per completion. Wade also rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries on the ground for two scores, earning him MVP honors.

After trailing by 21, Oak Ridge quarterback Mitchell Gibbons found freshman Brandon Hayward in the end zone to cut the lead by 7, but that would be the only time the Wildcats would successfully find the end zone.

Gibbons ended the night completing 15 of 34 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Oak Ridge started to gain momentum heading into the locker rooms however they could not get enough going on offense to catch up to the Spartans.

The Wildcats were driving with 10:15 left in the game when Gibbons’ pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown to give the Spartans the lead 28-7, which would be the final score on the night.

The Spartans defense held the Wildcats to only 9 first downs, compared to their 14, and 24 rushing yards–limiting Oak Ridge’s backfield threat running back Kendall Jackson to 43 yards on the night.

While the game did not go in favor of Oak Ridge, the Wildcats still have a ton to be proud of this season.