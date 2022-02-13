LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge alumnus Tee Higgins said before the Super Bowl that it would mean a lot to bring the Lombardi Trophy back home. He did everything he could but the Bengals fell short 23-20.

The wide receiver grabbed two touchdowns. The first touchdown of the game for the Bengals came when Cincinnati ran a trick play. Joe Mixon floated it to Higgins for the six-yard TD to cut the Rams lead to 13-10.

A little taste of the @ORHSWildcats in the Super Bowl! Congrats Tee! pic.twitter.com/oWYkkMfSUy — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 14, 2022

The second touchdown snag was right out of halftime. Joe Burrow threw it up to Higgins, and he made a tremendous grab and took it 75 yards to the house.

Tee Higgins up top! pic.twitter.com/7vJXZn8t9f — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 14, 2022

Higgins becomes just the 16th player ever to have two receiving touchdowns in the Super Bowl.