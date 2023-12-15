KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With their first season of professional soccer in the books, One Knoxville SC‘s newly-released 2024 schedule features an expanded postseason field and brand new in-season tournament.

All USL League One teams will play 22 regular season matches – one home and one away against each of the 11 other teams. Eight of the 12 teams will qualify for the playoffs, up from six last year.

Similar to the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament, the league has introduced a new World Cup-style tournament that divides the league into three regional groups with four advancing to a knockout round. Each team will play eight group-stage matches on dedicated cup matchdays integrated throughout the regular season schedule.

One Knoxville will also compete in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a competition which dates back to 1913 and features both professional and amateur teams from across America. The tournament will begin on March 19. First-round matchups will be announced at a later date.

Home matches are played at the University of Tennessee‘s Regal Soccer Stadium.

See the complete schedule below. Cup competition matches have been bolded and italicized.

Home Away March 23 – Lexington SC March 16 – Charlotte Independence March 30 – South Georgia Tormenta FC April 27 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC April 13 – Union Omaha May 3 – Richmond Kickers May 8 – Forward Madison SC May 17 – Central Valley Fuego FC May 11 – Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC May 25 – Forward Madison FC June 1 – Richmond Kickers June 17 – Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC June 8 – Lexington SC July 5 – South Georgia Tormenta FC June 22 – Greenville Triumph SC July 27 – Greenville Triumph SC June 29 – Forward Madison FC Aug. 10 – Lexington SC July 13 – Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Sept. 1 – South Georgia Tormenta FC July 20 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sept. 14 – Lexington SC Aug. 17 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sept. 21 – Union Omaha Aug. 24 – Spokane Velocity FC Oct. 5 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sept. 7 – Charlotte Independence Oct. 19 – Forward Madison FC Oct. 15 – Central Valley Fuego FC Oct. 26 – Spokane Velocity FC

Knoxville joined USL League One, a Division III professional league, in 2023 following their inaugural 2022 campaign in the pre-professional USL League Two. They finished in eighth place with a record of 9-12-11, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Alcoa High School student Leo Santos became the first local player to suit up for the team at the professional level by making substitute appearances in the final two games of the 2023 season.