KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a division title-winning regular season in their inaugural campaign, One Knoxville Sporting Club now knows their opponent for the opening round of the USL League Two playoffs.

The 32-team playoff field is set following the conclusion regular season competition and Knoxville has been selected as one of eight regional playoff hosts who will stage the opening two rounds of competition.

Two Southern Conference quarterfinals will be held on Friday, July 22 with the winners advancing to a conference semifinal on Sunday, July 24. All three matches will be held at West High School.

One Knoxville will compete in their first-ever playoff game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Texas United. The team from Grand Prairie, Texas were crowned Mid South Division champions after an undefeated 9-0-5 regular season.

Conference top-seed Nona FC will square off against West Virginia United on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the first conference quarterfinal. The Southern Conference semifinal will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Southern Conference final will pit the winner of the Knoxville regional against the winner of the four-team regional in Ocala, Florida for a spot in the national semifinals.

Single-game and weekend pass tickets are available for purchase at OneKnoxSC.com. All proceeds from the weekend events will benefit West High School.

One Knoxville was crowned South Central Division champions with a regular season record of 11-2-1, outscoring opponents 34-10 over the 14-game regular season. The team captured their first-ever trophy in a home-and-home series against Asheville City SC.

USL League Two is a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school soccer players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The team aims to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.