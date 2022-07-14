KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville SC will host two opening rounds of USL League Two playoff matches after winning a division championship in their inaugural season.

Knoxville has been selected as one of eight regional playoff hosts where 32 soccer teams from around the country will begin competition for the USL League Two National Championship. One Knoxville will compete in their first-ever playoff game on Friday, July 22 at West High School.

They will be joined by three to-be-named teams from the Southern Conference in the Knoxville Regional. Two matches will be held on July 22, with the winners advancing to the Regional Championship on Sunday, July 24. All three matches will be held at West High School.

Single-game and weekend pass tickets are available for purchase at OneKnoxSC.com. All proceeds from the weekend events will benefit West High School.

“The players and staff are so excited to play in front of our home fans,” said One Knox Head Coach Mark McKeever. “They have made this journey so special for us. This team strives to make the community proud and we will continue to work hard for their pleasure and excitement. I hope we can provide some memories for the kids and families that have supported us during this special journey.”

One Knoxville was crowned South Central Division champions with a regular season record of 11-2-1, outscoring opponents 34-10 over the 14-game regular season. The team captured their first-ever trophy in a home-and-home series against Asheville City SC.

“Since the inception of this club we have proudly stated ‘Winning Matters’. Knoxville is a city that loves and deserves winners,” said One Knox Partner Drew McKenna. “Now more than ever, we are hungry to win. We are five wins away from bringing a National Championship to Knoxville and that journey starts Friday night, June 22. We know Knoxville’s got our back!”

USL League Two is a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school soccer players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The team aims to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.