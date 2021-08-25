100th season in Neyland Stadium brings new fan experience upgrades and old traditions

The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will celebrate the 100th football season at historic Neyland Stadium with a series of exciting new fan experiences and a fresh take on classic traditions. The 100th season kicks off Sep. 2 when the Vols take on Bowling Green.

“As we enter the 100th season of Tennessee football at Neyland Stadium, we have some new gameday elements in store to welcome our fans back,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “We’ll continue to evaluate our gameday experience, seek fan feedback and identify opportunities to enhance the way things look, sound and feel while still honoring the traditions and pageantry that make fall Saturdays on Rocky Top so unique.”

Saturday’s in Neyland are already unique, and the university is adding on to Rocky Top’s charm with several new additions to the fan experience, that include some long-standing traditions.

LED Lights Neyland Stadium will be graced with what UT describes as, “A vibrant, state-of-the-art LED lighting system — dramatic LED light show will accentuate pregame and in-game festivities.”

Fireworks Fireworks have had their time in Neyland, but now, they’re going to be bigger than ever before, “Fireworks will now be showcased from the roof of the north end zone and the east and west skybox rooftops during pregame and following UT touchdowns and victories.”

I Will Give My All” I Will Give My All” signs have been placed above the entrances to each section of Neyland. This is to allow the fans to participate alongside the football team in a similar tradition; just as they’re reminded to give their all on the field, the fans will be reminded to give theirs in the stands.

Neyland 100 Fans will be able to share their moments in Neyland to help celebrate the stadium’s 100th season at Neyland100.com. The centennial milestone will be commemorated all season long with in-game videoboard content and more.

“Vol Walk,” Running Through The T The Volunteers will make their traditional “Vol Walk” down Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Way with enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. The team’s pathway during the Vol Walk will be expanded. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the Vols during the walk, and physical contact with the team will be prohibited . In addition, the Pride of the Southland Band returns to the field for its pregame performance, culminating with head coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers running through the T. Smokey X will also make his triumphant return to the field in 2021.



Toyota Volunteer Village Pregame Concert Series, Food Trucks Music, food and Volunteer football?! UT will be highlighting a new artist/band at each homegame with a pregame concert series. Admission will be free to all fans, and food trucks will be on site along with activities for fans of all ages. In case you were wondering, at the season-opener, the lineup in Vol Village will feature a pregame concert from The Desert City Ramblers, as well as a video game truck, tailgate games and more. Vol Village will be open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Sep. 2.

Truly’s Tailgate Outside Gate 9, there will be food and drinks served at Truly’s Tailgate. For any game starting later than noon ET, Truly’s will open four hours prior to kickoff. For a noon kickoff, the tailgate will open at 9 a.m. Truly’s will stay open throughout the game, and will close at the end of the third quarter.

DJ Sterl The Pearl VFL, former Vols quarterback Sterling Henton (aka DJ Sterl The Pearl) will reside at the Truly’s Tailgate, and transition to the sidelines of Neyland to perform and bring energy throughout the game.



Reminder: Face coverings are encouraged at Neyland Stadium, but are not required for entry or movement throughout the seating bowl.