KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Vols basketball team left for Indianapolis, where they’ll play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee will tipoff Thursday afternoon against Longwood University after a massive SEC Tournament win Sunday in Tampa.

Former players Reginald Johnson and Bert Bertelkamp know exactly what winning an SEC Tournament title feels like. They played on the 1979 team – the last Vols’ squad to win an SEC Tournament title.

“They kind of messed us up because we were carrying that fame for a long time,” Johnson said jokingly. “We were wondering how long it was going to be before somebody would break it and get a chance to win, but I’m glad to see these guys have done it.”.

“It’s good to get the victory in 2022, and kind of put to bed all the talk about how come we haven’t won it since 1979,” Bertelkamp, color analyst for the Vols Radio Network basketball games, said.

Both men treasure memories from the historic season and being crowned SEC champions.

“That is the ultimate,” Johnson said. “You go through all the sweat and tears of the preseason, regular season, and then when that comes around that’s when you have to tighten your belt up and go out there and play.”

“It stays with you, those memories, and when you see the team when I see my teammates that come back to Knoxville for games, we always talk about that. It’s just something that hangs with you forever,” Bertelkamp said.

As this year’s team begins its NCAA Tournament run, Johnson and Bertlekamp have some advice and encouragement.

“I’d say do what you’ve been doing and continue to pay attention to the coaches and follow the game plan and play hard, and I think good things will happen for them,” Bertelkamp said.

“They’re not going to have a bigger cheerleading squad than the ’79 championship team. Good luck and I wish them all the luck,” Johnson said.