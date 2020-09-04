2 former Vols waived by LA Rams ahead of 53-man roster deadline

(Former Vols John Kelly and Daniel Bituli were waived by the Los Angeles Rams Friday afternoon.)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (WATE) — Two former Vols standouts were waived Friday afternoon by the Los Angeles Rams the day before the deadline for NFL teams to reduce its 80-man offseason roster to 53 players.

Running back John Kelly and linebacker Daniel Bituli did not make the cut as the Rams cut its 80-man offseason roster down to 62 the day before the 53-man roster deadline, which is set for 1 p.m. pacific time.

Full list of waived players by LA Rams

DB Adonis Alexander

LB Daniel Bituli

TE Kendall Blanton

C Cohl Cabral

G Jamil Demby

WR Earnest Edwards

DB Jake Gervase

K Lirim Hajrullahu

DB Juju Hughes

RB John Kelly

G Jeremiah Kolone

WR J.J. Koski

DB Dayan Lake

K Austin MacGinnis

DB Tyrique McGhee

LB Derrick Moncrief

WR Easop Winston

Latest Stories