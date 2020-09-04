2 former Vols waived by LA Rams ahead of 53-man roster deadline

(Former Vols John Kelly and Daniel Bituli were waived by the Los Angeles Rams Friday afternoon.)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (WATE) — Two former Vols standouts were waived Friday afternoon by the Los Angeles Rams the day before the deadline for NFL teams to reduce its 80-man offseason roster to 53 players.

Running back John Kelly and linebacker Daniel Bituli did not make the cut as the Rams cut its 80-man offseason roster down to 62 the day before the 53-man roster deadline, which is set for 1 p.m. pacific time.

Full list of waived players by LA Rams

  • DB Adonis Alexander
  • LB Daniel Bituli
  • TE Kendall Blanton
  • C Cohl Cabral
  • G Jamil Demby
  • WR Earnest Edwards
  • DB Jake Gervase
  • K Lirim Hajrullahu
  • DB Juju Hughes
  • RB John Kelly
  • G Jeremiah Kolone
  • WR J.J. Koski
  • DB Dayan Lake
  • K Austin MacGinnis
  • DB Tyrique McGhee
  • LB Derrick Moncrief
  • WR Easop Winston

