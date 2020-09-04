2 former Vols waived by LA Rams ahead of 53-man roster deadline

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (WATE) — Two former Vols standouts were waived Friday afternoon by the Los Angeles Rams the day before the deadline for NFL teams to reduce its 80-man offseason roster to 53 players.
Running back John Kelly and linebacker Daniel Bituli did not make the cut as the Rams cut its 80-man offseason roster down to 62 the day before the 53-man roster deadline, which is set for 1 p.m. pacific time.
Full list of waived players by LA Rams
- DB Adonis Alexander
- LB Daniel Bituli
- TE Kendall Blanton
- C Cohl Cabral
- G Jamil Demby
- WR Earnest Edwards
- DB Jake Gervase
- K Lirim Hajrullahu
- DB Juju Hughes
- RB John Kelly
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- WR J.J. Koski
- DB Dayan Lake
- K Austin MacGinnis
- DB Tyrique McGhee
- LB Derrick Moncrief
- WR Easop Winston
