2021 NFL Draft preview: Vols defensive back Bryce Thompson

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson returns a kick during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson has been cleared to return to practice Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, less than three weeks after his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Thompson was arrested Aug. 24 and suspended indefinitely a day later. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Defensive back Bryce Thompson, most recently No. 0 for the Vols (first player ever at Tennessee to wear that number), formally No. 20, is looking to have his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thompson, who’s the 166th ranked draft prospect according to Pro Football Focus, started his career with the Vols with a bang, earning the majority of his awards and honors during his freshman season.

The 5-foot-11, 190 pound defensive back played three years for the Vols, and will work to translate his college game, into a career in the NFL.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says, “Thompson can be spun by quality route-runners and is still learning to anticipate route breaks from off-coverage, but his instincts and recognition of play development from zone are both worthy of consideration. With just three years under his belt at cornerback, it’s reasonable to assume that his best football is still ahead of him after putting together a solid campaign in the SEC. He has adequate long speed and plays with the field discipline and closing burst that could put him in position to make plays at the next level. He has enough talent to come in and challenge for a spot at CB4 and the upside to earn more snaps.”

Where could Bryce Thompson land?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein: Round Five or Six

Pro Football Focus: Round 6, Pick 197 – New England Patriots

Matt Miller with The Draft Scout: Round 7, Pick 212 – Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)