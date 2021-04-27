2021 NFL Draft preview: Vols offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy

KNOXVILLE, TN – March 25, 2021 – VFL Brandon Kennedy during 2021 Pro Day on the Robert E. White indoor field in the Anderson Training Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the NFL Draft set to kick off April 29 and end May 1, former Vols offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy will look to hear his name called and make his way onto an NFL roster.

Unlike his former teammates, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound center, isn’t listed on many draft boards, and may end up as an undrafted free agent.

He’s stacked up honors and awards throughout his time with the Vols, and also spent his first three seasons at the University of Alabama.

Where could Brandon Kennedy land?

Pro Football Focus: Undrafted