2021 NFL Draft preview: Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) plays against BYU during an NCAA football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Smith was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, a Vol For Life with an outstanding four-year career filled with awards and honors — could soon be an offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Trey Smith will look to get his name called during the 2021 NFL draft that is taking place from April 29 to May 1.

So, how does the former All-American offensive lineman stand up against others in the draft?

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith is the seventh-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft and the 85th draft prospect on their big board rankings.

Michael Renner with PFF says, “After an impressive true freshman campaign that saw him play well at multiple positions, Smith had his career derailed with injuries. He never quite developed the way many had hoped and only earned a 73.4 overall grade this past season.”

NFL analyst Land Zierlein says, “When putting together a guard built for an NFL power-based scheme, the blueprint would probably look like Smith. He’s big, wide, strong, long and will flash an aggressive streak when he gets geared up. The lack of body control and technique he put on tape suggests it may be difficult for him to overcome his limited athleticism. An offseason of fundamentals work should help Smith become more efficient into first contact, which will really unlock his power at the point of attack. He’s been one of the more talked about guard prospects over the last few years but might be in for a bumpy beginning as he adjusts to the athletes and technicians he will face as a pro.”

Where could Trey Smith land?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein: Round Three

Pro Football Focus: Round Three, Pick 73 – Carolina Panthers

Matt Miller with The Draft Scout: Round Four, Pick 97 – Jacksonville Jaguars