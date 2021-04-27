2021 NFL Draft preview: Vols wide receiver Josh Palmer

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by Kentucky defensive back Jamari Brown (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Palmer stands at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, and will look to bring his playmaking ability to an NFL roster and have his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Palmer is the 10th ranked wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft and the 71st overall prospect on their big board rankings.

Michaell Renner with PFF says, “Palmer ran mostly the vertical tree in Tennessee’s offense and rarely got targeted because of it. That’s why his 475 yards this past season really don’t do him justice. His 81% win rate was the highest of any outside receiver at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl one-on-ones.”

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says, “While he was hurt by inconsistent quarterbacking during his time at Tennessee, the production totals are still disappointing. However, the more tape you watch of Palmer, the more you like him. He has size, clearly works on refining his route-running and has a good understanding of how to help himself with contested catches. While he doesn’t appear to have great long speed, he did beat future NFL cornerbacks at Georgia (DJ Daniel) and Alabama (Patrick Surtain Jr.) down the field for scores. He’s an instinctive pass catcher on all three levels with above-average ball skills, but beating press and finding separation will be his toughest challenges in the NFL. The limited production is a concern, but he appears to have the traits of a solid NFL backup.”

Where could Josh Palmer land?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein: Round Four

Pro Football Focus: Round Three, Pick 83 – Chicago Bears

Matt Miller with The Draft Scout: Round Six, Pick 187 – Cleveland Browns