2021 Tennessee football coaching staff: A look from top to bottom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Tennessee baseball dominantly completed its series sweep over Georgia State on Sunday afternoon, blanking the Panthers 7-0 in the series finale.

Offense not a issue for the Vols this past weekend who outscored the Panthers 18-2 over the course of the three game series. Junior Jake Rucker led the charge offensively this weekend recording a homerun and six RBI's against Georgia State. The junior batted .500 on the weekend extending his hit streak to 9-games.