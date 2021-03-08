2021 Tennessee football coaching staff: A look from top to bottom

New Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Kansas in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the 2021 Tennessee football staff, starting with head coach Josh Heupel.

Josh Heupel, head coach

Offensive coaching staff

Alex Golesh, offensive coordinator/tight ends

Joey Halzle, quarterbacks

Kodi Burns, wide receivers

Jerry Mack, running backs

Glen Elarbee, offensive line

Defensive coaching staff

Tim Banks, defensive coordinator

Mike Ekeler, outside linebackers/special teams coordinator

Brian Jean-Mary, inside linebackers

Willie Martinez, secondary

Rodney Garner, defensive line

Football recruiting/support staff

