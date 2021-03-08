2021 Tennessee football coaching staff: A look from top to bottom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the 2021 Tennessee football staff, starting with head coach Josh Heupel.
Josh Heupel, head coach
Offensive coaching staff
Alex Golesh, offensive coordinator/tight ends
Joey Halzle, quarterbacks
Kodi Burns, wide receivers
Jerry Mack, running backs
Glen Elarbee, offensive line
Defensive coaching staff
Tim Banks, defensive coordinator
Mike Ekeler, outside linebackers/special teams coordinator
Brian Jean-Mary, inside linebackers
Willie Martinez, secondary
Rodney Garner, defensive line
Football recruiting/support staff
- Scott Altizer – Director of Football Relations
- Jake Breske – Director of Player Personnel
- Angelia Brummett – Director of Recruiting
- Brandon Lawson – Director of Scouting
- Chanelle Smith-Walker – Director of Content
- Jessica Stinger – Assistant Director of Recruiting
- Charlie High – Scouting Coordinator, Offense
- Trey Johnson – Scouting Coordinator, Defense
- Nick Hardesty – Assistant Director of Football Operations
- Blake Jackson – Football Operations Coordinator
- Billy Ray Johnson – Special Assistant to the Head Coach
- Kate Miller – Executive Assistant to the Head Coach
- Kurt Schmidt – Director of Competition Development
- Andrew Warsaw – Director of Football Operations