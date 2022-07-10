KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five-star edge Chandavian Bradley announced on his Twitter that he is taking his talents to Knoxville to play for the University of Tennessee.
Bradley is the 36th ranked player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the top player in Missouri and the fifth-best edge according to the same ranking.
The Platte City, Missouri, native chose Tennessee over South Carolina and Texas A&M. He becomes the 17th commit in the class of 2023 for the Vols.
Tennessee currently has the fifth-best class for 2023 according to 247Sports.