KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and the Vols picked up another commitment in the class of 2023. Three-star cornerback Rickey Gibson announced on his parents’ anniversary that he is committing to the University of Tennessee.

The Trussville, Alabama, native chose UT over North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Penn State.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, the six-foot defensive back is the 43rd best cornerback prospect in the class of 2023.

Gibson becomes the 20th prospect to commit to the Vols in the class of 2023. He becomes the second cornerback to commit in the class, joining Cristian Conyer.