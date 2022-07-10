KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a few hours after Chandavian Bradley announced his commitment to Tennessee, three-star linebacker Jalen Smith posted on his Instagram that he will be attending UT.

Smith is ranked as the 40th best linebacker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the third linebacker from his class to commit to UT. Smith joins Jeremiah Telander and Will Stallings.

The Longville, Georgia, native chose the Vols over Virginia, Pittsburgh and Texas. He held 40 scholarship offers.