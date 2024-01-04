KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — January 4 marks 25 years since the Vols won the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl over Florida State.

The team won their first-ever BCS national championship and their first College Football National Championship game in 47 years on January 4, 1999. The Vols, led by quarterback Tee Martin and head coach Phillip Fulmer, won the bowl against the Florida State Seminoles.

Tennessee won every game that year, and Florida State was ranked at number 2. The ending score was 23 to 16, capping the 13-to-zero season with a championship. Tee Martin completed 11 out of 18 passes for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns. Peerless Price went 199 yards receiving on just four catches.

One highlight from the game was when Price threw a 79-yard touchdown reception with less than 10 minutes in the third quarter. WATE spoke to Kicker Jeff Hall in 2018 about the game.

“That was without question the most crazy, rowdy environments I think I have ever had as a football player,” Hall said.

To this day, no one has scored more points on Rocky Top than Hall. He kicked his way to a career-high 104 points in ‘98, ending his collegiate career with 371.

Linebacker Al Wilson, who captained the Vols to their sixth national championship in 1998, was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. During his career in Knoxville, he led the Vols to back-to-back Southeastern Conference titles in 1997 and 1998. He was enshrined in the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the State of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.