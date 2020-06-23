2nd Tennessee Vols basketball player tests positive for coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee confirmed Tuesday afternoon a second men’s basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19.
UT reported its first coronavirus case on the men’s basketball team on Friday.
