KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 4-4 Tennessee Volunteers have entered their bye week 4th in the SEC East behind Georgia, Kentucky and Florida. So far, each loss by the Vols has come at the hands of a dual-threat quarterback.

Not only did the defense have to face off against four quarterbacks that can beat them in the air and on the ground, but three of those players are in the running for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football each year.

As of Oct. 25, Alabama QB Bryce Young, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral and Pitt QB Kenny Pickett are in the top four of betting odds to win the prestigious award on DraftKings Sportsbook. All three of them have beat the Vols this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook Heisman Winner odds as of 10/25

The Vols defense held their own for the most part against Pitt and Ole Miss while losing by 7 and 5 points respectively — the same cannot be said against Bama and the leading Heisman hopeful, sophomore Bryce Young, losing 52-24.

Young threw for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the rivalry matchup, which notched him as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He helped the Tide convert 15/20 third downs and gain 33 first downs.

With the bye week in hand, the Vols will look to get healthy and dive deeper into correcting the mistakes that haunt them the most, penalties and containing dual-threat quarterbacks.

The Vols are set to take on SEC East rival Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.