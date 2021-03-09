3 Vols earn SEC awards ahead of conference tournament

Florida’s Tyree Appleby (22) goes to the basket against Tennessee’s Jaden Springer (11) and Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senior Yves Pons and freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were honored Tuesday by Southeastern Conference coaches for their play this year.

Pons was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row while Johnson and Springer were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Pons averaged 1.6 blocks per game this season, fifth best average in the conference. His 126 career blocks ranks him No. 10 all-time in Tennessee history.

He also tallied 16 steals this season and was second on the team with nine charges drawn.

Pons is the second Tennessee player to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team twice. The first to earn the honor twice was Josh Richardson, 2014-15. Richardson currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were the only two teammates to land on the All-Freshman Team. The two led the Vols in scoring during conference play with Springer averaging 12.7 points per game and Johnson close behind with 12.1 ppg.

Springer also led the Vols in assists per game, 3.3. He shot better than 46% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 80% at the free-throw line. He had five 20-point games against SEC teams, including 30 against Georgia.

Johnson’s 2.6 assists per game ranked second on the squad during SEC play. He added 15 steals and shot 45.3% from the field. Defensively, Johnson led the Vols in charges drawn, 11.

The Shelbyville, Tennessee, native had a pair of 20-point efforts during SEC play, including the 27-point performance against Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Vols freshman Keon Johnson put Georgia’s Toumani Camara on a poster last night 🎥: @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/6fkyxewSas — WATE Sports (@WATESports) February 11, 2021

The Volunteers are the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament beginning Wednesday in Nashville. The Vols earned a double-bye and their first game will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 12 in the quarterfinals against Florida, Vanderbilt or Texas A&M. The game will be televised on ESPN.

2021 SEC men’s basketball postseason awards:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama