KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Tennessee Volunteers have been named to the Coaches All-SEC teams on Tuesday afternoon. The Vols were one of 10 schools in the conference to have three or more players selected all-conference.

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. earned first-team honors as an all-purpose player (offense) and a return specialist (special teams). He’s the first Tennessee player to earn the special teams honor since Evan Berry in 2015. Jones garnered 722 receiving yards, 506 kickoff return yards and 272 punt return yards; which has him ranked third in the SEC in all-purpose yards per game (126.3).

Defensive back Theo Jackson earned second-team honors after leading all SEC defensive backs with nine tackles for loss and ranked third in the conference with 12 passes defended and set a career-best in tackles and sacks as well.

Offensive lineman Cade Mays also earned second-team honors as the Vols starting right tackles and even winning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season. Pro Football Focus graded Mays as Tennessee’s best offensive lineman this season while allowing only one sack and five pressures on the season.

2021 First/Second All-SEC Teams

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tyler Badie, Missouri — Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR: Jameson Williams, Alabama — Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky — Evan Neal, Alabama — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M — Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C: Luke Fortner, Kentucky

AP: Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia — Sam Williams, Ole Miss — DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama — Nakobe Dean, Georgia — Damone Clark, LSU

DB: Roger McCreary, Auburn — Jordan Battle, Alabama — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina — Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS: Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: John Metchie III, Alabama — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia — Ed Ingram, LSU — Cade Mays, Tennessee — Justin Shaffer, Georgia

— Justin Shaffer, Georgia C: Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama — Derick Hall, Auburn — Josh Paschal, Kentucky — Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama — Bumper Pool, Arkansas — Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB: Derion Kendrick, Georgia — Theo Jackson, Tennessee — Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama — Lewis Cine, Georgia* — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*

Special Teams

PK: Cade York, LSU

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS: Jameson Williams, Alabama