6 things to know about Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Alabama defensive backs Xavier McKinney (15) and Jared Mayden (21) drag down Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee and South Carolina will meet Saturday with both teams looking to bounce back after tough losses last week.

Here are 6 Things to Know about the game:

Rain in the forecast?

You might want to take a jacket just in case when making your way to Neyland Stadium. Rain is expected to come through overnight on Friday and be gone by Saturday morning. A scattered shower may linger around the city before the 4 p.m. kickoff.

Gates open at 2 p.m. The Vol Walk will be at 1:45 p.m. and the Pride of the Southland Marching Band will make its way to the stadium beginning at 2:20 p.m. The game is televised on SEC Network.

Hilinski’s Hope

The South Carolina Gamecocks have started a new tradition this year and some Tennessee fans on social media are planning on joining in.

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski wears No. 3 in honor of his older brother. Last year, Tyler Hilinski, a quarterback at Washington State, was found dead by suicide. He was 21 years old.

Players and fans have held up three fingers on the first play of the third quarter, paying tribute to the Washington State No. 3 and the family’s nonprofit foundation, Hilinski’s Hope Foundation.

The Hilinski’s Hope Foundation raises money to fund programs that help educate and advocate for mental illness awareness.

To be the champ you have to beat Muschamp

To say that South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has Tennessee’s number would be an understatement. Dating back to his time as head coach of the Florida Gators, Will Muschamp has never lost to Tennessee.

Muschamp is 7-0 posting wins by scores of 33-23, 37-20, 31-17 and 10-6 while at Florida and wins of 24-21, 15-9 and 27-24 while at South Carolina.

Who’s behind center?

You might need a roster throughout the game to figure out who is playing quarterback for Tennessee. Brian Maurer suffered concussions in each of the last two games. UT coach Jeremy Pruitt said on Wednesday that Maurer is “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s game.

Maurer was replaced by junior Jarrett Guarantano in both games but fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line against Alabama leading to a Crimson Tide 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Guarantano and redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout are the only other Vols quarterbacks on scholarship. Pruitt said both received the same amount of reps in practice this week.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings also lined up at quarterback during the Alabama game in the wildcat formation and could do so this week against the Gamecocks.

Nail-biter

Fourteen of the last 19 meetings in the series between the two schools have been decided by one score. Each of the last seven contests between the Vols and Gamecocks has been decided 6 points or less, and by a total of 23 points.

Last season, the Vols held a 21-9 lead early in the third quarter in Columbia, but ultimately fell, 27-24. South Carolina’s defense stopped the Vols on downs twice in the final quarter and the Gamecocks hit a 25-yard field goal with 5:52 remaining to win.

Tennessee leads the all-time series with South Carolina 25-10-2, including a 16-3 record in Knoxville.

Record-breaking day for Jennings?

Jauan Jennings is moving up the Tennessee all-time receiving charts and could take a big jump this week. The senior is currently 10th in career receptions with 122 but just four catches away from trying No. 6 on the list, Jayson Swain.

A strong showing in yardage could also propel Jennings near the top 10. Jennings has 1,662 yards receiving, good enough for 16th all time at UT. With a 100-yard performance, Jennings could pass Craig Faulkner (1,705), Gerald Jones (1,710), Jason Swain (1,721) and Donte’ Stallworth (1,747) to move into 12th place.

Jennings has had two games this year where he eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark: Georgia (114) and Georgia State (108).