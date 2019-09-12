6 things to know about Vols game against Chattanooga

The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will look to get their first win of the season when they take on Chattanooga on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know before going to the game:

Second round of Alcohol: Beer and wines sales will again be available inside Neyland Stadium. The BYU game last week was the first game where alcohol was made available for purchase.

A maximum of two drinks may be sold in a single transaction and an ID must be shown for each purchase.

A full rundown of alcohol policies can be seen here.

Fans who pass off beer to minors or that are intoxicated can be ejected from the game. However, less ejections were had last week than the opening game Aug. 31 against Georgia State.

Vol Walk and Band: The Vol Walk will be at 9:45 a.m. and the Pride of the Southland Band will begins its march to the stadium at 10:20 a.m. with its traditional stop to give its “Salute to the Hill” before entering the stadium.

On TV and radio: The Vols and Mocs can be seen on SEC Network. Announcers Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stnichcomb and Alyssa Lang will be on the call.

Find SEC Network on your TV here.

You can also listen to the Vol Radio Network broadcast locally on WIVK-FM 107.7, as well as satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 133, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 963).

Vols vs. Mocs: The Vols have lead the all-time series against Chattanooga 38-2-2 and have won nine straight games against them. The last lost to the Mocs came in 1958.

The last game between the two teams was Oct. 11, 2014. The Vols defeated Chattanooga 45-10.

Chattanooga is 1-1 on the season and lost last week to Jacksonville State, 41-20. UTC finished the 2018 season with a 6-5 record and is a member of the FCS Southern Conference.

Thanks a teacher: The game will serve as Teacher Appreciation Day at Neyland Stadium. UT will honor educators and teachers as part of the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

There will be an exclusive FREE pregame tailgate, which includes breakfast, drinks and entertainment. There will be a giveaway of two suite tickets and pregame field access passes. Tennessee is also providing discounted tickets for all teachers, educators, staff, family and friends.

Tickets still on sale: Tickets to the game are still on sale. You can get tickets from the UT Ticket Office for just $20 if you use the access code “Neyland at Noon” when making your purchase.