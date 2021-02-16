6 Things to Know: What’s next for Tennessee football?

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws to a receiver during warmups of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Head coach Josh Heupel has officially hired his offensive staff, recruiting staff and defensive coordinator – so, what’s next for Tennessee football?

1. Hire a defensive staff

The Vols have their defensive coordinator, Tim Banks, but Heupel (as of 3 p.m. Feb. 16) hasn’t hired a full staff yet for the defensive side of the ball.

The fate of former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele remains unknown. Steele was hired by former coach Jeremy Pruitt a week before Pruitt was fired.

Position coaches for defensive line, linebackers, secondary and special teams still need to be filled.

2. Announce current roster of players

The Vols have most of their football staffers announced and hired, what about the players?

Currently, the 2021 signing day roster is available to view on UT Athletics’ site, but the full roster for 2021 is not.

With players that have transferred away, entered the transfer portal, graduated, and those that remain — this year’s roster will be very different from the 2020 roster.

So, who’s transferred out and in the transfer portal?

Transferred out

Jarrett Guarantano – Washington State

J.T. Shrout – Colorado

Eric Gray – Oklahoma

Ty Chandler – North Carolina

Brandon Johnson – UCF

Jordan Allen – Weber State

Jahmir Johnson – Texas A&M

Wanya Morris – Oklahoma

Brent Cimaglia – Georgia Tech

Savion Williams – Florida A&M

Deandre Johnson – Miami

Baylen Buchanan – Louisiana Tech

Key Lawrence – Oklahoma

Transfer Portal

Jackson Lowe

Isaiah Montgomery

Henry To’o To’o

Quavaris Crouch

J.J. Peterson

3. Orange and White Game – Spring ball

Last year, the Orange and White Game, scheduled for April 18, was canceled after the SEC suspended all athletic activities.

Now, Heupel and the Vols have to schedule their Orange and White Game (if one is held) along with the rest of its spring football schedule.

Key dates to be announced:

Start of spring practice

Pro Day

Spring practice dates

Orange and White Game

4. SEC Media Days

2021 SEC Media Days will look very different from the last, with a new coach and likely COVID-19 restrictions.

The conference is moving media days back to Hoover, Alabama, after originally scheduling the event for Nashville. The unofficial start of the football season will be held July 19-22.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says COVID-19 will not allow fan experiences.

5. Combatting COVID-19

The Vols, like many college football teams, had to deal with COVID-19 issues from spring ball, all the way to the end of the season.

You may remember, Tennessee had to opt out of the Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19 issues.

So, Heupel and company will also have to face similar issues; however, with vaccination efforts in the U.S. moving along and more knowledge of the virus available, they’ll have a leg up on last year’s campaign.

With that, they’ll have to follow guidelines from state/local health departments, the university, as well as the SEC.

According to the conference, “The SEC encourages the use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website as a source of information for advice on preventive action and updates on the disease, and to seek medical advice from qualified medical professionals when necessary and appropriate.”

6. Fall camp then 2021 season

With fall arriving players will start the new semester, fall camp and 2021 season.

With an entire different staff, the Vols will look to capitalize on a schedule that will include conference and nonconference games, compared to the 2020 10-game SEC schedule.

Date Opponent Sept. 4 Bowling Green Sept. 11 Pittsburgh Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech Sept. 25 at Florida* Oct. 2 at Missouri* Oct. 9 South Carolina* Oct. 16 Ole Miss* Oct. 23 at Alabama* Oct. 30 Bye week Nov. 6 at Kentucky* Nov. 13 Georgia* Nov. 20 South Alabama Nov. 27 Vanderbilt*

* – SEC conference game

Game times and attendance requirements have not been set yet.

With all that said on what’s next, one thing remains…

Back in January, then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt was among 10 Tennessee football staffers that were fired as a result of “serious violations of NCAA rules” according to the University of Tennessee.

At this point, we know that only the university’s counsel said it was multiple Level I and Level II violations.

Level I violations involves a lack of institutional control. Examples being:

Failure by the head coach in compliance oversight

Academic misconduct

Cash payments or benefits given to recruits

Level II violations are systemic.

They can provide recruiting advantages but aren’t considered as severe as Level I. A Level II violation can also be a collection of Level III violations.

Even though the Vols completely flip-turned the entire football program, they will likely sanctions from the NCAA. Which could be anywhere from a simple slap on the wrist, or much worse.

We looked at a recent example out of the SEC West to see what it could look like for the Vols.

Sanctions leveled against Ole Miss:

In 2017, the Rebels were cited with 15 Level I violations; penalties included probation, bowl bans, scholarship reductions, vacating wins, and show-cause penalties for multiple assistants.