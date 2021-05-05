81 UT student-athletes set to become 2021 graduates in Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Neyland Stadium will hold commencement ceremonies for students, and the 81 student-athletes for the first time in the University of Tennessee’s history.
The 81 student-athletes have set school records, earned All-America honors, and nine of those student-athletes have earned master’s degrees.
“There are so many moments I’m grateful to be a part of as an AD, but the graduation of our student-athletes has always been one of my favorite achievements to celebrate […] Having been forced to adjust their academic routines through the pandemic—while also balancing the demands of training and competition—this year’s new grads have navigated challenges no one could have ever predicted. I’m thrilled that they get to commemorate their accomplishments with their families in such a unique way at Neyland Stadium.”Danny White, Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics
BASEBALL
Julio Borbon, Recreation & Sport Management – RAC
Pete Derkay, Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications (Master’s)
Will Heflin, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)
Sean Hunley, Recreation & Sport Management
Jackson Leath, Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications
Luc Lipcius, Aerospace Engineering
Evan Russell, Finance
Redmond Walsh, Aerospace Engineering
MEN’S BASKETBALL
E.J. Anosike, Agricultural & Resource Economics (Master’s)
Victor Bailey Jr., Political Science
Bobby Maze, Communication Studies – RAC
Yves Pons, Recreation & Sport Management
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Keyen Green, Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications (Master’s)
Kasiyahna Kushkituah, Communication & Information (Master’s)
Jaiden McCoy, Communication Studies
FOOTBALL
Paxton Brooks, Kinesiology
James Brown, Kinesiology
Brent Cimaglia, Management
Tanner Dobrucky, Supply Chain Management
Grant Frerking, Supply Chain Management
Cheyenne Labruzza, Supply Chain Management
Ollie Lane, Kinesiology
Riley Locklear, Kinesiology
J.T. Siekerman, Business Analytics
Jacob Warren, Kinesiology
Toby Wilson, Finance
MEN’S GOLF
Spencer Cross, Marketing
Tyler Johnson, Communication Studies
Rhys Nevin, Sociology
Chase Roswall, Finance
Chip Thomas, Finance
WOMEN’S GOLF
Mariah Smith, Kinesiology
Waverly Whiston, Accounting
ROWING
Abbi Altman, Supply Chain Management
Allie Asbury, Animal Science
Ashley Ball, Finance
Rebecca Caruso, Kinesiology
Mikayla Dutton, Psychology
Gia Hodges, Neuroscience, Psychology
Taylor Jones, Business Analytics
Emma Long, Psychology
Ana Pelic, Psychology
Brenna Randall, History, Political Science
Ashley Van Roon, Kinesiology
Sarah Warner, Food Science
SOCCER
Erin Gilroy, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)
Charli Pogany, Political Science
SOFTBALL
Amanda Ayala, Kinesiology
Ashley Morgan, Accounting
Treasuary Poindexter, Recreation & Sport Management
Chelsea Seggern, Kinesiology
SWIMMING & DIVING
Tess Cieplucha, Geology & Environmental Study, Geography
Alec Connolly, Forestry
Owen Devine, Kinesiology
Bailey Grinter, Biological Sciences
Kaitlin Harty, Communication Studies
McKenna Morello, Kinesiology
Amanda Nunan, Nutrition
Tjasa Pintar, Kinesiology
Nikol Popov, Psychology
Megan Sichterman, Food Science
Emily Sykes, Recreation & Sport Management
Braga Verhage, Psychology
MEN’S TENNIS
Giles Hussey, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)
Andrew Rogers, Interdisciplinary Programs
Mark Wallner, Finance
Adam Walton, Kinesiology
Luca Wiedenmann, Finance, Business Analytics
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Tenika McGiffin, Kinesiology
Johanna Silva, Industrial Engineering
TRACK & FIELD
Max Barbour, Supply Chain Management
Nick Brey, Physics (Master’s)
Alexis Duncan, Communication Studies
Conner Hawkins, Neuroscience, Biological Sciences
Hannah Jefcoat, Kinesiology
Joseph Maxwell, Marketing
Maia McCoy, Communication & Information (Master’s)
Sarah Reeves, Kinesiology, Chemistry
Kiara Rhodes, Journalism & Electronic Media
Abigail Smith, Kinesiology
Rachel Ware, Industrial Engineering