81 UT student-athletes set to become 2021 graduates in Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Neyland Stadium will hold commencement ceremonies for students, and the 81 student-athletes for the first time in the University of Tennessee’s history.

The 81 student-athletes have set school records, earned All-America honors, and nine of those student-athletes have earned master’s degrees.

“There are so many moments I’m grateful to be a part of as an AD, but the graduation of our student-athletes has always been one of my favorite achievements to celebrate […] Having been forced to adjust their academic routines through the pandemic—while also balancing the demands of training and competition—this year’s new grads have navigated challenges no one could have ever predicted. I’m thrilled that they get to commemorate their accomplishments with their families in such a unique way at Neyland Stadium.” Danny White, Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics

BASEBALL

Julio Borbon, Recreation & Sport Management – RAC

Pete Derkay, Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications (Master’s)

Will Heflin, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)

Sean Hunley, Recreation & Sport Management

Jackson Leath, Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications

Luc Lipcius, Aerospace Engineering

Evan Russell, Finance

Redmond Walsh, Aerospace Engineering

MEN’S BASKETBALL

E.J. Anosike, Agricultural & Resource Economics (Master’s)

Victor Bailey Jr., Political Science

Bobby Maze, Communication Studies – RAC

Yves Pons, Recreation & Sport Management



WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keyen Green, Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications (Master’s)

Kasiyahna Kushkituah, Communication & Information (Master’s)

Jaiden McCoy, Communication Studies



FOOTBALL

Paxton Brooks, Kinesiology

James Brown, Kinesiology

Brent Cimaglia, Management

Tanner Dobrucky, Supply Chain Management

Grant Frerking, Supply Chain Management

Cheyenne Labruzza, Supply Chain Management

Ollie Lane, Kinesiology

Riley Locklear, Kinesiology

J.T. Siekerman, Business Analytics

Jacob Warren, Kinesiology

Toby Wilson, Finance



MEN’S GOLF

Spencer Cross, Marketing

Tyler Johnson, Communication Studies

Rhys Nevin, Sociology

Chase Roswall, Finance

Chip Thomas, Finance

WOMEN’S GOLF

Mariah Smith, Kinesiology

Waverly Whiston, Accounting

ROWING

Abbi Altman, Supply Chain Management

Allie Asbury, Animal Science

Ashley Ball, Finance

Rebecca Caruso, Kinesiology

Mikayla Dutton, Psychology

Gia Hodges, Neuroscience, Psychology

Taylor Jones, Business Analytics

Emma Long, Psychology

Ana Pelic, Psychology

Brenna Randall, History, Political Science

Ashley Van Roon, Kinesiology

Sarah Warner, Food Science

SOCCER

Erin Gilroy, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)

Charli Pogany, Political Science

SOFTBALL

Amanda Ayala, Kinesiology

Ashley Morgan, Accounting

Treasuary Poindexter, Recreation & Sport Management

Chelsea Seggern, Kinesiology



SWIMMING & DIVING

Tess Cieplucha, Geology & Environmental Study, Geography

Alec Connolly, Forestry

Owen Devine, Kinesiology

Bailey Grinter, Biological Sciences

Kaitlin Harty, Communication Studies

McKenna Morello, Kinesiology

Amanda Nunan, Nutrition

Tjasa Pintar, Kinesiology

Nikol Popov, Psychology

Megan Sichterman, Food Science

Emily Sykes, Recreation & Sport Management

Braga Verhage, Psychology

MEN’S TENNIS

Giles Hussey, Recreation & Sport Management (Master’s)

Andrew Rogers, Interdisciplinary Programs

Mark Wallner, Finance

Adam Walton, Kinesiology

Luca Wiedenmann, Finance, Business Analytics



WOMEN’S TENNIS

Tenika McGiffin, Kinesiology

Johanna Silva, Industrial Engineering



TRACK & FIELD

Max Barbour, Supply Chain Management

Nick Brey, Physics (Master’s)

Alexis Duncan, Communication Studies

Conner Hawkins, Neuroscience, Biological Sciences

Hannah Jefcoat, Kinesiology

Joseph Maxwell, Marketing

Maia McCoy, Communication & Information (Master’s)

Sarah Reeves, Kinesiology, Chemistry

Kiara Rhodes, Journalism & Electronic Media

Abigail Smith, Kinesiology

Rachel Ware, Industrial Engineering