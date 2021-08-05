A look at Peyton Manning’s commercial success

FILE – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, in this Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, file photo. Manning was selected Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Peyton Manning will be remembered for his Hall of Fame career on the gridiron, there’s no doubt about that; however, some people know Manning for his lucrative acting career.

Here’s a look at some of the Sheriff’s best commercials and appearances on the big screen that didn’t involve tossing touchdowns. Of course, there are commercials that were left off this list; feel free to share with us your favorite commercials or TV appearances the Sheriff has made!

First, his hilarious performance in Saturday Night Live’s United Way digital short

The time he wasn’t himself, but flattered himself and his ‘laser rocket arm’ in a Sprint commercial

Here’s Peyton, as Peyton discussing an audible with a fan in a DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket commercial

Don’t forget the infamous ‘cut that meat’ Mastercard commercial

Did you know Manning did more than commercials and SNL appearances?

Manning has himself a resume in acting, more than most can boast about. He was the host of the Capital One College Bowl, he voiced Guapo in the animated movie Ferdinand, appeared as Coach Gary in Modern Family, and even made a voice appearance in an episode of The Simpsons.

An all-time great sibling rivalry Sunday Night Football commercial featuring brother Eli

The classic ‘skinny legs’ DIRECTV commercial

Last but not least, just one of Manning’s numerous Nationwide commericals with Brad Paisley