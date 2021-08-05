A look at Peyton Manning’s commercial success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Peyton Manning will be remembered for his Hall of Fame career on the gridiron, there’s no doubt about that; however, some people know Manning for his lucrative acting career.
Here’s a look at some of the Sheriff’s best commercials and appearances on the big screen that didn’t involve tossing touchdowns. Of course, there are commercials that were left off this list; feel free to share with us your favorite commercials or TV appearances the Sheriff has made!
First, his hilarious performance in Saturday Night Live’s United Way digital short
The time he wasn’t himself, but flattered himself and his ‘laser rocket arm’ in a Sprint commercial
Here’s Peyton, as Peyton discussing an audible with a fan in a DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket commercial
Don’t forget the infamous ‘cut that meat’ Mastercard commercial
Did you know Manning did more than commercials and SNL appearances?
Manning has himself a resume in acting, more than most can boast about. He was the host of the Capital One College Bowl, he voiced Guapo in the animated movie Ferdinand, appeared as Coach Gary in Modern Family, and even made a voice appearance in an episode of The Simpsons.