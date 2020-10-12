A look at QB Guarantano following a tough loss at Georgia for the Vols

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a tale of two halves for Jarrett Guarantano and company as the Vols lost in Saturday’s matchup against SEC foe Georgia.

As the first half came to an end, Vols fans were grinning ear to ear and were glued to the game as they led the Bulldogs 21-17.

Guarantano was having a stellar first half completing 11 of his 13 throws for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Then things got flip-turned upside down in the second half.

Georgia’s defense brought everything and the kitchen sink against the Vols and forced three Guarantano turnovers; which resulted in 13 of the Bulldog’s 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Despite the struggles, head coach Jeremy Pruitt says there was no thought in replacing Guarantano under center.

“Jarrett Guarantano is our quarterback. He gives us the best opportunity to have success. When you have 1st and 20, it’s tough to make first downs. When you have 2nd and 15, it’s tough to make first downs. We didn’t do a good job protecting. We didn’t play very fast on the perimeter. It’s the way the game goes.” Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt also said that the quarterback position gets too much praise when things go right, and too much blame when things go wrong.

A look at the Vols’ Sunday scrimmage

Now, the Vols held a scrimmage on Sunday for some of the guys who didn’t see a lot of action, and freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey was in the spotlight.

“I think we took like 49 snaps and Harrison (Bailey) took every one of them. For him, that was really good because based off the way our fall camp went, he didn’t get a lot of live action. We just didn’t have enough plays for him to get in there and get going. So, it was good for him.” Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt and the Vols look to put this tough loss behind them, as they face SEC rival Kentucky after the Wildcats had an impressive performance against Mississippi State on Saturday.

