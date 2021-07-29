A look at the Hall of Fame career of VFL Peyton Manning

Orange and White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Peyton Manning leads the band in a playing of Rocky Top

Peyton Manning leads the band in a playing of Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The career of Peyton Manning, also known as ‘the Sheriff’, is one filled with immense success and countless awards from his time on the gridiron. Manning has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 as a “Hero of the Game.”

As he’s set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 8, here’s a look at the illustrious career of one of the best most decorated quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.

From New Orleans to Knoxville

The 1993 Gatorade Circle of Champions National Player of the Year and two-time Class 2A Most Valuable Player in the state of Louisiana was considered as one of the nation’s top three quarterback prospects. The young man from New Orleans playing quarterback for Isidore Newman High School had a decision to make. Who would he suit up for at the college level?

Manning ended up a Tennessee Volunteer, picking Knoxville over his dad’s (Archie Manning) alma mater Ole Miss in Oxford.

  • PEYTON MANNING_189947
  • ARCHIE PEYTON MANNING_189945
  • MANNING_186796
  • Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning looks downfield for a receiver Saturday, Aug. 30, 1997, against Texas Tech in Knoxville. The Vols won 52-17 as Manning threw for a five touchdowns. Tennessee plays UCLA Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997. (AP Photo/KD Lawson)

Legendary career as a Tennessee Volunteer

Manning’s time in Knoxville was nothing short of legendary.

He played in 12 games as a freshman including eight starts after Jerry Colquitt was injured in the season-opener, and Todd Helton in the fourth game at Mississippi State. That’s when Manning took the reigns. He won seven of the eight games he started and was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

He continued his dominance into his sophomore year. He started all 12 games, and led the Vols all the way to a Citrus Bowl win over Ohio State, bringing his record as a starter to 18-2. Manning was named a first-team All-SEC selection, a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award and Football News Offensive Player of the Year. He even finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Manning’s junior year was more of the same. He started all 12 games in route to a second-team All-SEC and third-team All-American selections. He finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting and broke his own school record to become the first-ever Tennessee quarterback to throw over 3,000 yards in a single season. Along with that, he finished the season holding 28 Tennessee game, season, or career records.

Then came March 5, 1997, when Manning announced he would return to the University of Tennessee instead of going into the NFL Draft. What a return it would be.

Manning would finish his collegiate career as an SEC champion and the conference’s all-time career passing leader with a 39-6 career record. He was named a first-team All-American a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, and took home the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Johny Unitas awards.

Off to dominate in the NFL

In the 1998 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Peyton Manning from the University of Tennessee. This pick would turn the Colts franchise into an AFC powerhouse and even NFL Super Bowl champions.

  • MANNING IRSAY TAGLIABUE_190848

During his time with the Colts, the Sheriff lead the franchise to 11 playoff appearances , eight AFC South division titles, three AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowls, and one Super Bowl victory in 2006.

  • Peyton Manning
    FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2007, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrates running back Joseph Addai’s three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots, in Indianapolis. Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
  • Peyton Manning_190831
  • Peyton Manning_190830
  • Peyton Manning_190829
  • Peyton Manning_193659
  • Peyton Manning_190836

Injury ends Manning’s time in Indy — sparks successful new start in Denver

Manning was sidelined in the 2011 season with the Colts after having neck surgery. After that, he was released by the Colts and signed with the Denver Broncos, adding another successful chapter to his already storied career.

  • Peyton Manning_190834
  • FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. With the NFL increasing its season to 17 games for the first change in length of the season since going from 14 to 16 games in 1978, some records and milestones, including Manning’s mark of 5,477 yards in the 2013 season could soon be threatened by even more players. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
  • Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning
    FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (24) talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
  • FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speak to one another following the NFL football AFC championship game in Denver. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action. And this time, they’ll have company. Turner Sports says Brady and Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • Cam Newton and Peyton Manning_185100
  • Peyton Manning_183285
  • 599402891DB00065_Divisional_1548876188642
  • Peyton Manning_190835
  • 602536555CG00427_Super_Bowl_1548875963615
  • 602536555CG00424_Super_Bowl_1548875960688

He would start for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015 and would lead them to clinch the AFC West division each season and play in two Super Bowls. After the victory at Super Bowl 50, Manning’s career would come to an end, but not before he became the first starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl for more than one franchise.

Retired from football as a champion

When Peyton Manning left football, he left it as a:

  • Two-time Super Bowl Champion
  • Five-time NFL MVP
  • Two-time Offensive Player of the Year
  • NFL Comeback Player of the Year
  • Seven-time first team All-Pro
  • 14-time Pro Bowler
  • SEC Champion
  • Campbell Trophy winner
  • Maxwell Award winner
  • Johnny Unitas Award winner
  • And many, many more honors and awards.

Manning has remained in the public eye since his retirement from football. He is the host and executive producer of ‘Peyton Places’, an ESPN+ series where he visited important historical football sites in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the NFL. The series was recently renewed for a 3rd season.

In 2020, Manning and a group of celebrity owners launched a premium bourbon distilled right here in East Tennessee. In July, the Walt Disney Company announced a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons.

  • 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard
    Peyton Manning smiles after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 91st MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver. (AP Photo/Alex Trautwig, Pool)
  • Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • peyton manning tennessee baseball omaha
  • FILE – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, in this Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, file photo. Manning was selected Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
  • Peyton Manning_Class of 2021_Hall of Fame
  • Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, left speaks with younger brother New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Tiger Woods, left, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton manning, right, talk as they walk down the third fairway during the pro-am of the Quail Hollow Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Barack Obama, Peyton Manning_214854
  • Peyton Manning_331023

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Cocke County animal attack update: Investigation leads to search of home, DNA from dogs recovered

Police identify victim of fatal East Knoxville apartment shooting

Two found dead in Tazewell fire

Deadline to register to vote is Monday; League of Women Voters hosting city council candidate forum

Corpse flower starting to bloom at UT

Missing 5-year-old found safe