KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You don’t see a lot of defensive linemen wearing the number 10, but for Elijah Simmons, the change is more than what’s embroidered on the jersey.

It’s about being a different guy than who he was while repping number 51.

“Obviously 51, he was a guy that he strained sometimes, he took off some plays, but he always wanted to finish. No. 10 continuously fights, strains and competes every day. Come out every day ready to play, ready to fight the next opponent. Each and every day, get better. That’s the main difference to me,” said Simmons.

Defensive line coach Rodney Garner says sometimes it’s 51 that shows up sometimes it’s 10. Pushing himself will play a big part in the success Simmons can find this season.

“Thus far through camp, he is having a really good start in camp. I think he sees that. So hopefully he is gaining a bit more confidence. Hopefully, he likes the direction he is headed in, and we all just have to keep encouraging, pushing, prodding,” said Garner.