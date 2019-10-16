A spin around Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols take on Alabama in an ESPN game Saturday starting at 9 p.m.

Here is a Google Earth orbit around Alabama’s stadium, Bryant-Denny Stadium, in Tuscaloosa. Originally built in 1929, the stadium “officially” seats 101,821. It was last expanded in 2010 when another 9,683 seats were added.

After this season, the University of Alabama plans to spend $92.5 million on upgrades and renovations to the stadium.

New this season are LED lights unveiled on Aug. 12. They include a crimson-hued light display.

it is the fourth-largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference, the seventh-largest in the United States and the eighth-largest in the world.

Tennessee last won at Alabama on Oct. 25, 2003.