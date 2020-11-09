Abysmal 3rd quarter downs Vols against Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another Saturday filled with Vols football, brings another tough loss for the University of Tennessee and fans alike. This week, third quarter woes are the focal point of the loss.

The third quarter has not been kind to the Vols in 2020; in fact, they’ve been outscored 81 to 24 in the third quarter this season.

Which includes Saturday’s 24 to 0 third quarter in a loss to Arkansas.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt says they have to come out and play clean after halftime. He said turnovers and penalties are killing them in the second half of games.

“Offensively as the game goes you see the plays that are going good and you mark them down to create a script for the 2nd half. You meet with it at halftime and get you a good opening script. Saturday when we come out in the second half, we get a false start and it gets us in a 2nd and 16.” Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt said on the other side of the ball, the defense needs to find ways to get off the field on third down, especially in the third quarter.

