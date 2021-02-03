After all the firings & hirings, Tennessee football has landed on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols had quite the exciting first day of the early signing period back in December ending up with a top-15 class. Now, National Signing Day is here, and things sure have changed.

Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt among other football staffers was fired, while Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer retired and shortly after Danny White was hired as the new AD, who then hired Josh Heupel as the Vols’ 27th head football coach.

Heupel has his work cut out for him: multiple players have transferred out of the program, the program remains under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations, and he still has a staff to put together.

However, the future looks bright as the Vols have plenty of talent on the way to help out the players that have remained on Rocky Top as they slowly transition into a new era.

Vols signees class of 2021 on National Signing Day (Feb. 3)

No signees just yet to fill the final two spots remaining for the Vols 2021 recruiting class.

On Tuesday night, Chase McGrath, a kicker from the University of Southern California announced he has committed to the Vols.

Vols current enrollees in class of 2021

Aaron Willis – Linebacker

Kaidon Salter – Quarterback

Walker Merrill – Wide receiver

Tiyon Evans – Running back

William Parker – Offensive tackle

Miles Campbell – Tight end

Byron Young – Outside linebacker

Christian Charles – Defensive back

Jaylen Wright – Running back

Isaac Washington – Defensive tackle

Andison Coby – Wide receiver

Vols signees class of 2021

Dylan Brooks – Linebacker

Kaemen Marley – Athlete

KaTron Evans – Defensive tackle

Cody Brown – Running back

Julian Nixon – Wide receiver

De’Shawn Rucker – Safety

Trinity Bell – Tight end

J’Marion Gooch – Offensive tackle

Amari McNeill – Offensive tackle

Vols transfers class of 2021

Big Kat Bryant – Defensive lineman

Hendon Hooker – Quarterback

Chase McGrath – Kicker (announced transfer Tuesday night via Twitter)