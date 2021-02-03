After all the firings & hirings, Tennessee football has landed on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols had quite the exciting first day of the early signing period back in December ending up with a top-15 class. Now, National Signing Day is here, and things sure have changed.
Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt among other football staffers was fired, while Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer retired and shortly after Danny White was hired as the new AD, who then hired Josh Heupel as the Vols’ 27th head football coach.
Heupel has his work cut out for him: multiple players have transferred out of the program, the program remains under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations, and he still has a staff to put together.
However, the future looks bright as the Vols have plenty of talent on the way to help out the players that have remained on Rocky Top as they slowly transition into a new era.
Vols signees class of 2021 on National Signing Day (Feb. 3)
No signees just yet to fill the final two spots remaining for the Vols 2021 recruiting class.
On Tuesday night, Chase McGrath, a kicker from the University of Southern California announced he has committed to the Vols.
Vols current enrollees in class of 2021
- Aaron Willis – Linebacker
- Kaidon Salter – Quarterback
- Walker Merrill – Wide receiver
- Tiyon Evans – Running back
- William Parker – Offensive tackle
- Miles Campbell – Tight end
- Byron Young – Outside linebacker
- Christian Charles – Defensive back
- Jaylen Wright – Running back
- Isaac Washington – Defensive tackle
- Andison Coby – Wide receiver
Vols signees class of 2021
- Dylan Brooks – Linebacker
- Kaemen Marley – Athlete
- KaTron Evans – Defensive tackle
- Cody Brown – Running back
- Julian Nixon – Wide receiver
- De’Shawn Rucker – Safety
- Trinity Bell – Tight end
- J’Marion Gooch – Offensive tackle
- Amari McNeill – Offensive tackle
Vols transfers class of 2021
- Big Kat Bryant – Defensive lineman
- Hendon Hooker – Quarterback
- Chase McGrath – Kicker (announced transfer Tuesday night via Twitter)