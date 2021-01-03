Alabama hands No. 7 Tennessee first loss of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rick Barnes didn’t hold back. Not on the referees at the end of the first half who’d issued him a technical foul, and not on his team following their 71-63 loss to Alabama on Saturday night.



“If they are overconfident that’s over with now,” Rick Barnes said of his team. “Our guys did a good job but we talked about what we needed to get done and bottom line we didn’t execute.”

Alabama entered Saturday’s contest shooting an average of 31 three’s per game, an SEC-high, but only shooting 30.5% from 3-point range. At Thompson-Boling Arena, they shot nearly twenty percent better going 10-of-20 from the perimeter including a stretch where the Tide made five-straight three’s early in the second half.



“Gotta give them credit they came in and had a plan and worked it better than we worked ours,” Barnes said.

Victor Bailey Jr. put up a team-high 16-points, followed by Santiago Vescovi who had 13, and freshman Keon Johnson who added ten. Fellow freshman Jaden Springer scored three points before leaving the game midway through the first half with a left ankle injury.

Yves Pons finished with six points, five blocks, and a rebound while battling foul trouble throughout the night.

“Yves not being in the game really hurt us, I thought that was a big thing,” Barnes said. “He’s a difference-maker out there. He had a couple of tough calls that went against him when really I thought (he) made good plays.”

Up Next: Tennessee hosts Arkansas (9-1) at Thompson Boling Arena on Wednesday January 6th.