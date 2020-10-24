Alabama runs away from Tennessee 48-17

KNOXVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 24, 2020 – The Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Earlier this week Alabama head coach Nick Saban admitted college football has become an offensive game. Good defense no longer beats a good offense.

Still Saban’s defense found a way to score some points. Malachi Moore returned an Eric Gray fumble 28 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

His offense was equally impressive, finishing with 583 total yards in the Crimson Tide’s 48-17 victory over Tennessee.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finished 25/31 for 387 yards, the Heisman Trophy candidate also ran for a touchdown.

The Tide struck first on a six play 70 yard drive capped by one yard touchdown run by Najee Harris to give the Tide a 7-0 with 7:40 to play in the first quarter.

After one of four three and outs by the Tennessee offense, the Tide struck again on a Mac Jones one yard touchdown run capping a seven play 76 yard drive to put Alabama ahead 14-0.

Tennessee put together a 12-play 60 yard drive to open the 2nd quarter capped by a Brent Cimaglia 33 yard field goal to make it a 14-3 game.

Alabama answered that score quickly with a 9-play 75 yard drive capped by a Brian Robinson Jr. seven yard touchdown run to give the Tide a 21-3 lead with 8:12 to play in the first half.

Tennessee showed some life midway through the 2nd quarter with a six play 75 yard drive as Jarrett Guarantano found Jalin Hyatt on a beautiful 38 yard touchdown connection to pull the Vols within 11 at 21-10. This had the Neyland Stadium crowd of 23,394 rocking.

Guarantano finished 13/24 162 yards with two touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

The excitement was short lived as Jones directed another quick strike drive. Najee Harris finished the drive with his 2nd score of the game and Alabama led 28-10 at the half.

This is the 14th straight time Alabama has topped Tennessee.



Up Next: Vols have a bye week before traveling to Fayetteville on November 7th.