Anderson County punter announces commitment switch to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County punter/licker Daniel Bethel is calling an audible.

The Ole Miss preferred walk-on announced Saturday on Twitter that he is instead walking on at Tennessee.

“UTK has always been a dream to play for,” Bethel said. “Growing up 15 minutes away, going to games on Saturday. Me and my boys used to joke around in middle school about me playing on UT one day, and then the Lord made that joke into reality. So couldn’t feel more blessed or excited to play for my hometown.”

Bethel was offered a walk-on position at West Virginia as well according to 247 Sports. He also had a scholarship offer from Colgate University.

Tennessee has not confirmed Bethel has been added to the roster.