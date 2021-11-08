KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following their first 3:30 p.m. kickoff of the year against Georgia, the Vols are set to take on South Alabama at night in Neyland Stadium.

The November 20 night game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Knoxville and will be aired on ESPNU.

The Vols have played either at noon or at night, excluding the Georgia game as the afternoon outlier — so far, the Vols are 5-4 on the season, with a 3-3 conference record. As of Nov. 8, they’re third in the SEC East behind Kentucky, who they beat 45-52 in Lexington, and No. 1 Georgia who’ll they play on Nov. 13.

As the season winds down, here’s a look at the numbers: Quarterback Hendon Hooker leads the team in passing with 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns. Running back Tiyon Evans leads in rushing with 525 yards and six touchdowns. Velus Jones Jr. leads in receiving with 553 yards and five touchdowns. Linebacker Jeremy Banks leads the team in tackles, 74, and sacks, five; while defensive back Jaylen McCollough leads the team in interceptions with three.